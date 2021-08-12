The incident took place at 4.45pm yesterday in Purbrook Way.

Two vehicles crashed into each, leaving one person trapped inside and in need of hospital treatment.

Firefighters from Havant and Cosham were scrambled to deal with the incident shortly after 5pm, along with paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and police.

Firefighters battle to free the injured motorist from the car following a crash in Purbrook. Photo: Stuart Vaizey

Fire crews were forced to slice the roof off one of the vehicles in order to free the person trapped inside, who was later handed over to paramedics for treatment.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We sent to the scene an ambulance crew and an ambulance officer who were assessing two patients. Just one patient was assessed and taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital following treatment at the scene by our crews.’

Emergency services left the scene at 6.17pm.

