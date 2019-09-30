Firefighters tackle blaze in block of flats in Havant

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze in a blocks of flats in Havant this morning.

Crews from Havant and Emsworth were called to the building in Sharps Road this morning after 10am.

Firefighters attend the fire in Sharps Road, Havant. Picture: Ron Lush

A spokeswoman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We received a call at 10.18am.

‘There was a fire in a first floor flat. Two breathing apparatus were used, one hose reel jet, one covered jet, one safety jet and a ventilation fan. The stop message was received at 11.44am.’

The fire service confirmed police were called to the scene and the Red Cross were informed.

