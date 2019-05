FIRE crews were called to a blaze in a block of flats.

The alarm was raised just after 2.15pm today after a grill pan caught fire in a kitchen in a flat on the second floor.

Firefighters outside Southdown View in Miltary Road Hilsea, dealing with a grill pan fire ''Picture: Millie Salkeld

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters removed the grill pan.

Two crews from Cosham attended.