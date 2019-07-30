Firefighters tackle Browndown Ranges blaze in Gosport for three hours

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a wildfire at Browndown Range for more than three hours.

Four crews from Gosport and Fareham attended the scrubland blaze with specialist vehicles from other stations at Grange Road, Gosport at 2.31am today.

The fire took hold of a 390ft by 330ft area of scrubland.

Four hosereel jets were used, alongside lances, beaters and knapsacks, and the fire was out by 5.56am.

Crews spent three hours tackling a fire at Browndown Ranges in the early hours of Tuesday, July 30. Picture: @jasavery/Twitter

It comes after a huge blaze overnight on July 12-13 at Browndown Ranges that was started deliberately.

Posting on Twitter at 4.21am, fire service area manager Jason Avery said: ‘Fire now surrounded and damping down in progress.

‘Unfortunately this is the second call here of this size in a number of weeks.’