Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue vehicles were called to the blaze in Pigeon House Lane at 3.55pm.

Teams from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham Portchester, and Havant were mobilised to the flames.

Scott Yule, crew manager at Havant, did not attend the call-out but said that the fire took place in an area of around three hectares of standing crops at the back of Portsdown Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pump and crew from the Southsea branch of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Mike Cooter (080621)

He said: 'We're not sure what the cause was, but it took about two hours to extinguish in total.

'There were five fire appliances, including two Land Rovers, one from Havant and from Fareham.'

The electricity board were requested as the fire was initially spreading towards a number of electrical pylons.

Crews used two jets, three hose reel jets and beaters to stop the fire before damping down the scene.Firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 5.27pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron