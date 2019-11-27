Fireworks cancelled at Cosham Christmas light switch on tonight

THE council has announced that there will be no fireworks at Christmas light switch on event in Cosham tonight.

The illuminations will be turned on in the High Street later today but it will not finish with a firework finale as in previous years.

Christmas lights will be switched on in Cosham tonight. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth City Council announced on Tuesday that the fireworks have been scrapped due to ‘emergency works’ taking place ‘on the roof at Tesco’.

The Christmas light switch on will take place at 6pm with entertainment provided by local schools from 4pm.

In a post on Facebook, the council wrote: ‘We're sad to announce that we've had to cancel the fireworks and pyrotechnics for the Cosham Christmas light switch on this Wednesday.

‘It's out of our hands, there are emergency works taking place on the roof at Tesco.

‘We are really sorry to disappoint people - but the rest of the festivities will continue as normal, so come and join in the fun!’

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth - Councillor David Fuller – will be attending the event along with the cast of the Kings Theatre’s production of Aladdin.

A presenter from Wave 105 will be on the stage at 6pm for the switch on tonight.

