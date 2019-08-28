First fundraiser raises nearly £2,000 in memory of daughter who died following premature birth

AN ‘AMAZING’ turnout meant a bereaved couple’s first fundraiser in memory of their daughter raised more than £1,000.

Chanelle Rawlinson and Matt Lunnon, from Gosport, recently started their fundraising organisation LittleLacey because their daughter Lacey died after being born 13 weeks premature.

Success at their first fundraising event means there could be a bright future in sight for the couple’s charitable enterprise, which raises money for the neonatal unit at Princess Anne Hospital, Southampton, where Lacey was born.

Plenty of supporters turned out on Saturday for a quiz night and raffle at the Jolly Roger Pub in Gosport, including Kathleen Jones, mayor of Gosport, and Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians.

After selling more than 1,000 raffle tickets, and with prizes from more than 70 businesses including Bluereef Aquarium and Playzone, the couple raised nearly £2,000 which will be spent on improving services and equipment at the hospital.

Chanelle and Matt said: ‘We had such a successful evening, we had a total of 12 teams and it truly was an amazing turnout for us.

Chanelle Rawlinson, 24, and her fiance Matt Lunnon, 35

‘We raised a total of £344 [at the event] which now takes our first event for LittleLacey up to an incredible £1,896.

‘We can't believe it. We're so overwhelmed. We can't wait to kick start onto our next fundraiser.’

Possible future plans for the fundraising organisation include a parachute jump, charity walk and family fun day, and any plans will be updated through the LittleLacey Facebook page.