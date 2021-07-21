Fishon Bait N Tackle, in Bourne Road in Paulsgrove offers a large selection of fresh and frozen baits, a huge selection of rods, reels and tackle from a variety of the leading brands within the fishing business.

Owners Ashley Dowdswell and Steve Manning pride themselves on providing the best, fresh bait in the area because of their expert knowledge and commitment.

Ashley Dowdeswell, nearest camera, is a co-owner of Fishon Bait N Tackle, pictured with assistant Luke Choate Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-22)

Ashley, 34, who lives in Waterlooville and has two children, said: ‘We initially started the business before the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, but like many businesses because of Covid we couldn’t actually open the shop.

‘It has been 14 weeks since we reopened, and business has been going really well - we are gaining more and more customers each week; I am extremely proud of our progress!

‘We have lots of offers for our customers - the most popular tends to be our daily and weekly raffles, which we make as fair and cheap as possible to give everyone a chance of winning.’

Ashley Dowdeswell, nearest camera, is a co-owner of Fishon bait n tackle, pictured with assistant Luke Choate Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-25)

All offers and raffles are published daily on Fishon Bait N Tackle’s Facebook page, where customers are given the opportunity to win a variety of different items to fulfil their fishing needs.

Not only do the Fishon Bait N Tackle team offer a wide range of products for sale, customers are also more than welcome to simply visit their shop.

The shop is open from 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Ashley encourages anyone with an interest in fishing to pop in for a chat, have a look around and to discuss everything fishing. For more go to Fishon Bait N Tackle on Facebook.

- Story by Sophie Gibbons

Ashley Dowdeswell is a co-owner of Fishon bait n tackle shop in Paulsgrove Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180621-20)

