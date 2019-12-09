Five dead after Volcano erupts at popular tourist destination in New Zealand

FIVE people have been killed in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, police said.

The number of people missing on White Island is in double figures, they added.

The island, a favourite with tourists, erupted with a large plume of ash and steam on Monday.

White Island is north east of the town of Tauranga on North Island, one of New Zealand's two main islands.

