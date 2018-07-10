Five reasons to buy The News on Tuesday, including Family Life

The News on Tuesday has 48 pages of news and sport – plus our great Family Life supplement.

1: Family Life has the names of 6,000 participants in the Race for Life – and more inspirational stories.

2: We’ve a fantastic reader offer for a three-day pass at The Village Gym in Portsmouth – details are in the paper.

3: We have news of plans to extend GP cover in Portsmouth, with appointments available until 10pm each night.

4 Read why Southsea campaigners want answers amid concerns over plans for sea defences.

5: We launch our Bloomin Marvellous 2018 competition to find the best garden in our area.

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.