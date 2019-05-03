Have your say

A SPECTACULAR lorry blaze led to a road being shut off after flames snowballed down the street.

Up to 20 firefighters attended the fire near Andover, in north Hampshire, just after 12.30pm.

Fire crews battled after the inferno had spread to a thatched roof bus stop.

Three engines and support vehicles, along with six sets of breathing apparatus, three jets and foam were used before the fire was put out just after 6pm.

South Central Ambulance Service also attended but no one was thought to be hurt.

