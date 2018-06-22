Flaming bangers: Firefighters come to old woman’s rescue to put out her smouldering sausages

Have your say

KIND-HEARTED firefighters helped an old lady with her washing up after she burnt her sausages.

The careless cook had left her bangers on the burn for too long, causing them to smoke and set off her fire alarm.

A fire crew from Fareham arrived at the property at Homefayre House, in Western Way, Fareham, at about 8pm and took care of the smouldering sausages.

A spokeswoman for the fire station added: ‘We opened up her windows to let the smoke out. We even washed her pots and pans.’

Officers remained on the scene for about 10 minutes.

Last night’s incident follows previous warnings by officials at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to homeowners urging them to never leave their cooking unattended.