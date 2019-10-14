Fly around the route for the Great South Run 2019 in less than three minutes

Thousands of runners will take on the 10-mile Great South Run course around Portsmouth on Sunday.

This year’s Great South Run will start on Southsea seafront, and the route will take runners up to Old Portsmouth, through central Southsea and east towards Eastney.

The Great South Run takes place this weekend in Portsmouth. Picture Shaun Roster

Using Google Earth we have created a 3D video version of the route map, showing the key points runners will pass – watch the video on this story to see the route.

The routes for the mini course and 5k, which will be held on Saturday, have also been revealed.

The route is very similar to the 2018 edition, and includes a section through the dockyard and Portsmouth Naval Base, a mile-long stretch up a and down Winston Churchill Avenue, and the final few kilometres along the seafront.

Runners will be able to see the finish line for the first time when they run beside Southsea Common by the mile 5 mark, but they will still have half the run to go before they complete the event.

There will be two water stations, one just before the four mile mark on Winston Churchill Avenue and the other by mile seven just before heading up Cromwell Road.

Video created using Google Earth by Habibur Rahman.