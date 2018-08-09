Flyaway lovebird befriends Portsmouth painter and decorator Dean

A painter and decorator has discovered why lovebird parrots deserve their name - after a lost pet refuses to leave his side, even when he’s in bed.
Dean Zammit, 36, discovered the bird after hearing screams from his neighbour’s garden.
‘It was about 8.30pm and my neighbours were having a barbecue,’ he said. ‘All of a sudden I heard screams - I went over and a parrot had fallen out of a tree. It flew straight over to me and perched on my shoulder. It was still on my shoulder four hours later. It hadn’t budged.’
The bird, believed to be a lovebird parrot, has shown nothing but affection for its new owner since they found each other two weeks ago.
‘Whenever I’m in the house it will fly straight to me - it snuggles up to me, sleeps under my chin, rubs my face. The other night I had a nightmare getting it back in the cage I bought, so I had to let it sleep next to me. Luckily, I didn’t have any droppings on me in the morning.’
Lovebird parrots are named for their strong, monogamous relationships - usually with other parrots.
‘I thought it might have been interested in my beard, but nothing changed after I shaved it off,’ said Dean
Dean, who lives in Buckland, found the parrot in good health, although slightly scruffy looking with long nails and a blunt beak. Suspecting it is a lost pet, Dean has taken the parrot to a local pet shop to see if it had been reported missing, and he hopes to find the owner eventually.
‘My mum kept parrots. She passed away a couple of years ago, so I like to think it’s a sign from my mum. If no one claims it, I’ll keep it and name it Mary - after my mum.’