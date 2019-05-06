Police have evacuated houses and businesses following a fire at Fontwell petrol station.

Three fire engines were sent to the inferno, which started in a camper van before spreading to the Shell garage forecourt, at 9.30am this morning.

Firefighters at the petrol station today'Picture: Jack Chiverton

The fire is now under control, West Sussex Fire Rescue Service has said, adding that crews remained on the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘We have cordoned some of the area off and have evacuated nearby houses and businesses while we locate a gas leak.’

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.