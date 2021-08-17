It marks the bands first shows in the UK since their headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festivals summer 2019.

Following the release of their latest album, Medicine At Midnight, earlier this year, Foo Fighters will bring their live show to Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

The band cannot wait to get back to the UK, according frontman Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters at Sheffield Hallam Arena. Picture by Tracey Welch.

He said: ‘It’s been far too long.

‘Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock and roll.’

Support for the dates will come from St Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Hot Milk and Loose Articles.

Foo Fighters will play at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium with St Vincent and Loose Articles supporting on Saturday, June 25 2022.

Two days later on Monday, June 27, the band will be at Birmingham’s Villa Park with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk.

The tour finishes with two shows in London at at Stratford’s London Stadium on Thursday, June 30, with St Vince and Shame supporting, and Saturday, June 2, with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale this Friday at 9am at foofighters.com/tour-dates.

