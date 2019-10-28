Food bank and free cafe launched in refurbished church in Portsmouth

A food bank and a free cafe has been launched in a refurbished church in Portsmouth.

St Georges Church Of England in St Georges Square, Portsea, will open its doors as a food bank from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday October 31 .

The food bank, which will run every Thursday, is supported by The Trussell Trust, which supports three similiar services across Portsmouth.

Running alongside the food bank will be a cafe offering free tea, coffee, and cakes to those in need but without a food bank voucher, which are available from medical staff and social workers.

More than 145 kg of food, including soup and pasta, is ready to be handed-out, thanks to donations from the Harvest Festival collections from St George’s Primary School, in Hanover Street.

It was the high levels of poverty faced by students attending the school that had lead to the creation of the food bank, according to Becky Denny, community organiser at the church.

A Trussell Trust food bank has been opened at St Georges, Portsea.

She said: ‘Talking to St George’s Primary School almost 50 per of their students are eligible for free school meals.

‘We began to look at the deprivation in the surrounding area and realised a food bank would be a huge help to a lot of people.’

She added: ‘We are also encouraging donations of clothing, toiletries, and any cutlery or crockery.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan was on hand to help sort donations on Saturday.

The Labour MP said: ‘While it is good to see more support available for people in need, we should not be celebrating food banks.

‘We are one of the richest countries in the world, and I’ve have heard of firefighters needing to use food banks because of low pay.’

Trussell Trust research has found a 30 per cent increase in the use of food banks in areas 12 months after the introduction of Universal Credit.

The Portsea church is currently undergoing refurbishments costing more than £10,000, with work having started in June.

Donations can be made at the church during Sunday services from 9.30am to 10.30am and every Thursday from 3pm to 6pm.