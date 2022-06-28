A car flipped over at the junction of St George’s Road and Eastney Esplanade, involved in a two vehicle crash.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police officers, are all present.

Hampshire police rushed to the scene at 12.12pm.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.12pm today to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Eastney Esplanade.

‘No serious injuries have been reported at the current time.

‘We are at the scene and the road is currently closed.

Emergency services on Eastney Esplanade in Portsmouth on June 28, 2022, after a car flipped near the junction with St George's Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We would urge road users to avoid the area and take alternative routes while the road is being cleared.

Portsmouth Roads reported that both lanes on Eastney Esplanade have been closed by emergency services.

‘RTI Eastney Esplanade opposite Coffee Cup - Emergency services in attendance, both lanes closed’, Portsmouth Roads reports.

More to follow.