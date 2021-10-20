The England and Newcastle icon was at Fareham Leisure Centre, Park Lane, as he led the way with a new high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout known as FORTIS, powered by Speedflex.

The all-time Premier League goalscorer was made to work as he put in a gruelling 30-minute shift alongside a range of participants and a host of expert trainers as dance music thumped out.

Those in the studio were able to push as hard or as gently as they liked on apparatus amid a variety of exercise rotations that worked the entire body - promising the ‘HIIT without the hurt’ alongside ‘massive calorie burns’.

From left, Cllr Sue Walker, Cllr Mike Ford, Alan Shearer and leader of Fareham BC, Cllr Sean Woodward at the cutting the of the ribbon. Football Legend Alan Shearer launches a new HIIT-based workout called FORTIS, powered by Speedflex, at Fareham Leisure Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 191021-28)

The ‘affordable, accessible and inclusive’ workout, has people of all abilities take part from athletes to those new to exercise who can work out to their maximum in the same class.

Speaking of the FORTIS launch, operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, the former England captain said: ‘When I retired in 2006 after exercising every day for 20 years I thought I would eat and drink what I wanted but that lasted only two months and then I had to do something.

‘I tried everything and was in pain after exercise and then my old friend Paul Ferris said let's try this and it worked.

Football Legend Alan Shearer launches a new HIIT-based workout called FORTIS, powered by Speedflex, at Fareham Leisure Centre Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 191021-34)

‘There was no stiffness and pain. I think it’s a great workout and it’s great working with other individuals.

‘The ambience and the music help create a camaraderie.

‘People should not be shy just because someone is not as fit as me or older than me, you know it works for everyone. I’ve seen it.

‘A woman who just had a baby was taking part. There was someone in there who was 20 years older than me and someone 20 years younger than me.

‘People work together and it’s great that everyone pushes each other on. There was a great buzz and a feel good factor about it.’

With six centres now across the country, the FORTIS workout is set to continue its upward trajectory.

Paul Ferris, CEO of Speedflex and former Newcastle United physio, said the beauty of the exercise was the inclusivity of the exercises with all abilities able to push themselves at their own pace without ‘ripping their muscles to shreds’.

‘I’m 56 years old and can’t jog but I can give myself the workout of my life without much impact and not having the muscle soreness,’ he said.

Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham council, was among those taking part in the workout - with him admitting it was ‘quite something’.

‘The more work you put into the more you get out of it. It is totally inclusive with anyone able to do it,’ he said.

‘It was nice to meet Alan Shearer. With him behind it hopefully he can inspire people to get involved.

‘We’ve just spent £6.8m on the refurbishment of the leisure centre and we hope the investment will encourage more people to get into fitness. We did it at the right time and everyone is delighted.

‘We are so proud to have two leisure centres at a time when lots of others are closing.’

Danielle Lee, 36, was among those taking part in the workout. The mum-of-two from Eastleigh, who only had a baby six weeks ago, said: ‘It was good but tough. It’s for all types of people - I’ve only just had a baby and I’m doing it.

‘I was so into it I didn’t realise it had finished. It was good to see the breakdown of how you have done at the end. There’s a great team spirit doing it.

‘I’m a big football fan so to be paired up with Alan Shearer for one of the exercises was amazing.’

