Football supporter group #808 takes on blindfolded walk for Portsmouth Association for the Blind

FOOTBALL fan fundraisers experienced being blind to raise awareness on a charity walk along the seafront.

Members of Portsmouth FC supporter group #808 teamed up in pairs to don blindfolds for a Clear Vision Walk in a bid to help Portsmouth Association for the Blind.

Six or seven pairs walked from the toilet block at Eastney beach to Clarence Pier in pairs, one person was blindfolded and guided, then they swapped at the pier and walked back for roughly two-and-a-half miles.

Group member Graham Price said: ‘We each got a little feel of what it’s like to be blind. What we learned as sighted people was just how difficult it is for blind people to walk, even assisted, because of things like signs on pavements, uneven pavements, dog muck and people on phones just walking into you not noticing you. It’s quite scary.’

Their efforts raised £1,358.08 for the small charity, which runs daily activities, a minibus service, two lunches a week and trips out for members, which recently included a canal trip.

The charity welcomes anyone to use the services, regardless of their eyesight.

Caroline Bill, secretary for the Portsmouth Association for the Blind, said: ‘We’re self funding, we don’t get any funding from outside so we rely on any donations.

‘It’s becoming very hard to fundraise because there’s so many other charities and we’re a very small charity. Any money that’s raised is a help to us.’

The funds will go into the charity’s pot which will be used as needed to run services for the community.