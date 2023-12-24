For sale in Hampshire: Spectacular four bedroom New Forest property on market for £1,450,000 - see inside
This four bedroom property, located in Beech Lane, Ringwood, comes with three bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a spacious garden – and it is spectacular.
Surrounded by beautiful New Forest scenery, this house has so much potential and would be perfect for a family looking for a contemporary home.
The listing says: “Upon entering the property, you are instantly impressed by the spacious, light and bright reception hallway which has an open line of sight through the house and out of the bifold doors to the rear garden. The reception hallway has a beautiful floating staircase with glass panels and mood lighting set against a feature flint wall.”
This gorgeous property is on the market for £1,450,000 and it is being sold with Mays Estate Agents. For more information about this home, click here.