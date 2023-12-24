Surrounded by beautiful New Forest scenery, this house has so much potential and would be perfect for a family looking for a contemporary home.

The listing says: “Upon entering the property, you are instantly impressed by the spacious, light and bright reception hallway which has an open line of sight through the house and out of the bifold doors to the rear garden. The reception hallway has a beautiful floating staircase with glass panels and mood lighting set against a feature flint wall.”