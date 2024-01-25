Formaplex: Workers remain at home and still on course to not be paid

Formaplex

As reported last week, Formaplex workers were left “disgusted” after being served the bombshell news by the firm’s owner Elaghmore they are set to lose their jobs and not be paid for January as it stands. The UK private equity fund group only bought Formaplex in 2021 after it had also entered administration back then.

Formaplex supplies lightweight component solutions to the automotive, motorsport, aerospace, medical and defence markets. The firm has four manufacturing sites in Hampshire - Voyager Park in Portsmouth, Access Point in Cosham, and sites in Horndean and Havant - and had been operating for more than 20 years.

Alvarez & Marsal were appointed as joint administrators to save the business before employees were told the shock news and sent home last week. More than a week on, 500 workers remain in limbo and still face not being paid in January. The News understands the situation is ongoing and every effort is being made to save the business.

A spokesperson for Alvarez & Marsal said last week: “Every effort is being made to save the business and as many jobs as possible. Formaplex’s employees have been sent home to enable a full stocktake to be carried out. Active discussions with the company’s customers have begun, with a view to securing funding for the continued trading of the business whilst a buyer is sought over the coming weeks. These initial discussions have been constructive.”

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, asked for a taskforce to be set up with the aim of helping employees thrown into limbo. She wrote on social media: "I held meetings with @kevinhollinrake (Minister for Business inc insolvancy), @Jochurchill_MP (Minister for Employment) and her colleague @mimsdavies (at DWP) re @Formaplex.

"I have asked that a taskforce be established to assist the workforce. These Ministers have since confirmed their departments and the Redundancy Protection Service are now engaged. My office have asked to speak to the company regarding the situation. In the coming days I will be monitoring the support on offer to employees and working on concerns I have raised re the role this firm plays in the supplychain. If you are in Portsmouth North and need support please get in touch via [email protected]."

The firm's announcement left workers angry. One “annoyed and upset” employee told The News: “I have just been told I am not getting paid for the month as my company has gone into administration…500 plus staff are losing their jobs.”

Another said: “Formaplex has gone into administration and told employees they will lose their jobs if they can't find a buyer. Employees were told they would not be paid for any of their January work.

“Disgusting company behaviour as I'm sure the CEO and high-ups knew about this days or even weeks in advance and will still receive their huge payouts and January pay. Another exploitation of the workers.”

A spokesperson for Elaghmore, said: “Despite having made a significant investment in Formaplex since we acquired it in 2021, the extremely challenging economic and trading conditions since then have severely impacted the business.

“The impact of high inflation, the disruption in global supply chains combined with the recent loss of two key customers meant that we reluctantly concluded with the management team that administration was the only option. We understand that there are several parties interested in acquiring the business from the administrator, and we hope Formaplex secures new ownership.”