Former Pompey goalkeeper David James and ex Horndean Community School pupil Emma Barton announced as Strictly Come Dancing contestants

EX PORTSMOUTH FC goalkeeper David James and former Horndean Community School pupil Emma Barton will be among the contestants vying for the Glitterball on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

David, who was part of the 2008 FA Cup winning team, was unveiled as one of the the first three contestants for the new series alongside Emma and comedian Chris Ramsay on The One Show last night.

He said he had been asked to do Strictly a few times but was talked into it by former contestant Mark Foster.

The former head coach of Indian super league side Kerala Blasters said: ‘I'm really excited to be on Strictly this year. Not just competing against this year's stars, but being compared to previous sport stars from previous Strictly seasons. I have some big shoes to fill.’

Portsmouth-born actress, Emma, first appeared as Honey Mitchell on the BBC soap in 2005. She left in 2008 and, after briefly reprising the role in 2014, became an Albert Square regular again in 2015.

The 42-year-old said she was ‘over the moon’ when she received the call to appear on the show.

Emma’s parents sent her to Bedhampton Arts Centre as a youngster and her first role was when she appeared as Mrs Squeers in a Horndean Junior School production of Nicholas Nickleby.

She has since gone on to appear in pantomimes and performed in the UK tour of One Man, Two Guvnors and also starred as Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago.