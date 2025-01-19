Utilita Energy has joined forces with charity, ‘Pompey in the Community’, to launch Engalnd’s first superstore football boot collection box on Saturday, January 18, as part of the Football Rebooted campaign. Former Portsmouth FC goalkeeper, David James, kicked off the launch at the Fratton’s Tesco Extra – and anyone who donated a pair of pre-loved football boots had the chance to win merchandise signed by the footballer.

The Utilita Football Rebooted campaign, which launched in 2021, aims to give everyone the opportunity to play football by collecting pre-loved boots and donating them to families. Not only does this help families save a small fortune on training boots, but it also prevents thousands of quality boots from going to landfill. People can take their football boots, which are pre-loved but good quality, to the newly launched collection box at Tesco Extra to give everyone the opportunity to get involved in football.

David said: “It’s wonderful to be back here in Portsmouth – I don’t come back as often as maybe I should but everytime I come back I always enjoy myself.

"Football Rebooted is a campaign launched by Utilita Energy. It’s an environmental campaign to begin with – a million pairs of unused football boots rather than going to landfill can be re-distributed in the local community, encouraging people to get active and participate with football.”

See 7 pictures of the Utilita Football Rebooted launch in Fratton:

1 . Utilita Football Rebooted David James with Nelson. Former England and Portmouth goalkeeper, David James launched Football Rebooted at Tesco, Fratton Way, Portsmouth. Utilita an Pompey in The Community have brought Football Rebooted to the city. It's a boot collection box where football boots can be donated and redistributed to another player. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180125-15) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Utilita Football Rebooted Linda Samways gets a picture with David James. Ms Samways told the photographer her son was goalkeeper for the academies at Portsmouth and Southampton. Former England and Portmouth goalkeeper, David James launched Football Rebooted at Tesco, Fratton Way, Portsmouth. Utilita an Pompey in The Community have brought Football Rebooted to the city. It's a boot collection box where football boots (for instance a pair of boots that a child has grown out of but still with loads of life in them) can be donated and redistributed to another player Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180125-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Utilita Football Rebooted David James on the checkouts with shopper Ian Carter. Former England and Portmouth goalkeeper, David James launched Football Rebooted at Tesco, Fratton Way, Portsmouth. Utilita an Pompey in The Community have brought Football Rebooted to the city. It's a boot collection box where football boots (for instance a pair of boots that a child has grown out of but still with loads of life in them) can be donated and redistributed to another player Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180125-12) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . Utilita Football Rebooted David James with representatives from Tesco, Portsmouth in the Coummunity and Utilita. Former England and Portmouth goalkeeper, David James launched Football Rebooted at Tesco, Fratton Way, Portsmouth. Utilita an Pompey in The Community have brought Football Rebooted to the city. It's a boot collection box where football boots can be donated and redistributed to another player. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180125-14) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales