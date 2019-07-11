Former Portsmouth schoolboy and BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker to take part in Celebrity Masterchef

A BBC weatherman who went to school in Portsmouth will appear in the new series of Celebrity Masterchef.

Tomasz Schafernaker, who was taught at St John’s College in Southsea during the 1990s, is one of 20 famous faces confirmed for this year’s show.

He will join Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt, reality TV star Vicky Pattison and retired footballer Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock in the kitchen.

The celebrities will take part in a number of challenges across the six-week BBC series, including invention tests, a pairs task in which two stars must join forces to cook an identical dish without seeing each other, and cooking for paying customers in a restaurant.

Other tasks will see them whip up dishes for past champions, as well as restaurant critics, while simultaneously impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Schafernaker, who was born in Poland, took A-levels in mathematics, physics and art at St John’s before studying at the University of Reading.

He joined the BBC Weather Centre in 2000.

BBC Commissioning Editor Carla-Maria Lawson said: ‘This Celebrity MasterChef has all of the right ingredients for a series full of entertainment, pressure and fun.

‘Once again we have a brilliant variety of different characters and there will be some surprises along the way as they are put through their paces and pushed to their limits.’

The series will air later this year.