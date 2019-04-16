Fort Nelson talk goes behind the scenes 

THE Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson launched its 2019 series of conservation talks last Sunday.

Royal Armouries conservator Matthew Hancock provided a behind the scenes talk on the ‘The Marine Salvage Project’, one of the major conservation projects currently being carried out at Fort Nelson.

Mr Hancock said: ‘We are fortunate the conservation project at the Fort uses the very latest technology enabling us to answer questions that really help with our interpretation and understanding of the collection.’

Fort Nelson is a historic monument rescued from dereliction and carefully restored which overlooks Portsmouth Harbour​​.