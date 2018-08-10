Fort Nelson to hold Wild West theme fun day

A WILD west-themed event for families is taking place on August bank holiday weekend.

Royal Armouries Museum, at Fort Nelson in Fareham, is hosting the event which will see stunts, horses, live performances and lots of other activities.

From August 25 to August 27, families will be able to watch the Atkinson Action Horses in the main arena at midday at 3pm who are known for their work on BBC’s Poldark, Peaky Blinders and ITV’s Victoria.

Visitors will also be able to spend the weekend learning about the life of American scout and showman, Buffalo Bill, as part of the Royal Armouries on-going Legends series of events.

There will be storytelling, live-action performances, combat demonstrations, music, film and activities for all ages to enjoy.

Tickets for the Wild West Horse Show are £6 per adult, £3.50 per child and £15 for a family. Visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/wild-west-horse-show-tickets-46754472887.