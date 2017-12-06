Fort will travel back in time

LAST weekend’s Victorian Festival of Christmas at the historic dockyard again showed the perennial attraction of festivities from another era – and anyone who fancies travelling back in time again can head to Fort Nelson this month.

The Royal Armouries museum will be running its Victorian Christmas event from Wednesday, December 20 to Saturday, December 23.

Visitors will be invited to gather round the range in the garrison kitchen at the museum for some festive entertainment and to experience the sights, smells and sounds of a traditional Victorian Christmas.

Visitors will step back in time to Christmas 1896 and enjoy a series of performances by costumed characters including head cook Sergeant Dobson as he prepares dishes for a Victorian Christmas feast for the inhabitants of the Fort.

The barrack room will be festively decorated with oranges and cloves and greenery, the original range will be lit and the smell of freshly-baked mince pies will fill the air.

From the kitchen area visitors will be taken by a costumed guide to the officers’ mess, which is not normally open to the public, to see the difference between the Christmas fare for men and officers and to learn more about how they would have lived whilst at the fort.

As part of the experience, warm mulled wine and a non-alcoholic punch will be served to the tour group, along with one of Sergeant Dobson’s mince pies, still warm from the range.

The sessions are at 11am, midday, 2pm and 3pm and cost £2.50 per adult, which includes a mince pie and mulled wine prepared in Sergeant Dobson’s kitchen.

It is free for under-16s, and they can have a mince pie and a soft drink.

Numbers are limited to 20 per session, and each session will last about 45 minutes.

Tickets can be booked in advance by calling 01329 233734 or in person from Fort Nelson’s Visitor Centre or paid for on the day, subject to availability.