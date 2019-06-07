Founding trustee of Portsmouth charity John Turner gets an MBE in Queen's Birthday honour's List

A SECRETARY and founding trustee of a charity that helps young people achieve their full potential is to receive an MBE.

Former Portsmouth resident John Turner’s award comes after he was named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

He helped create the Portsmouth-based Bentley Young Persons Trust, which takes its name from former Lord Mayor Alex Bentley.

He is also honoured for his work as a volunteer mental health act manager with Devon Partnership NHS Trust and his work at well as Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Turner, who now runs a charity fundraising business and administrates The Respite Association, said: ‘The Bentley Young Persons Trust grew out of Alex Bentley’s term as Lord Mayor in 1994/5 and has helped so many young people over the years that it has been amazing to have been a part of it.

‘To receive this honour really is the icing on the cake and must truly be shared with my fellow trustees.’