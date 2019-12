FIRE fighters from Southsea and Cosham were called this afternoon to tackle a residential fire in Milton.

After receiving a call at 3.38pm, three appliances from Southsea and one appliance from Cosham were sent to tackle the blaze at properties on Apsley Road. A command support vehicle was also sent from Portchester Fire Station. Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and four jet hoses to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.