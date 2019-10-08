FOODIES are being given the chance to enjoy a meal and live DJ in aid of charity.

Four London Road in Horndean are hosting a ‘Dining out for Rowans’ event on Thursday to raise money for the charity’s Silver Jubilee Appeal to transform their facility in Waterlooville.

For £35 diners will get chance to enjoy a set menu, including the restaurant’s signature tapas, be entertained by a live DJ and take part in a silent auction, wheel of fortune and a raffle.

Manager Elio said: ‘Here at Four London Road, we feel that we want to give something back to the community that we quite literally serve. So that is why we selected to support Rowans, as it is such an important local charity.

‘We have been really pleased with the response we have received from our patrons, who have thoroughly enjoyed participating in our different fundraising events that we have held and donating to our just giving page. That is what has spurred us on to arrange the ‘Dining out for Rowans’ night.’

Elio added: ‘We are hoping the evening will have a great celebratory vibe, creating a great evening for friends and loved ones to come together and enjoy themselves whilst know every penny they spend will be raising money to for this incredible charity.’

The dinner is at 7pm on Thursday October 10. To buy a ticket call Four London Road on 023 9425 1221 or visit fourlondonroad.com