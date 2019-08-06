Frank Turner to support music therapy charity with Portsmouth gig next month

MISSED Frank Turner at the Wickham Festival? There will be the chance to see him live in Portsmouth next month as part of a campaign for a music therapy charity.

Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity, is bringing back their Get Loud campaign, which will see Frank Turner and 11 other musicians play in venues across the UK on Wednesday September 25.

The folk singer-songwriter, who grew up in the Meon Valley, will be playing at The Wedgewood Rooms.

He said: ‘My visit to Nordoff Robbins earlier this year, to attend a session with some autistic beneficiaries, was both eye-opening and moving; to see real, tangible progress being made, in real time, for people who really need it, was a unique experience for me.

‘They have my full support, and I look forward to doing more with them.’

Other acts taking part in the night of live music include 10cc in Komedia, Brighton, and Louise Redknapp in Omeara, London.

Since starting in 2016, Get Loud nights have raised more than £280,000 for the music therapy charity, with previous acts including Everything Everything, All Saints, Enter Shikari.

The chief executive of Nordoff Robbins, Julie Whelan, said: ‘Our Get Loud campaign gives us the chance to highlight the way in which music can truly enrich the lives of people facing some very difficult challenges, and promote the work we are doing in communities right across the UK.

‘We thank all of our Get Loud artists for joining us this year – together, we look forward to celebrating the work of Nordoff Robbins, and promoting the incredible power of music.’

The charity supports people with disabilities and life limiting illnesses through their music lessons.

Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Friday August 9.