MP Stephen Morgan at the awards.

The Inspiring Fratton Awards aim to recognise how much is done by people in the area to improve life and help one another.

At the ceremony held at St Mary’s church on Friday evening, awards were presented to over 18s and under 18s in categories ranging from best community volunteer to the best café or takeaway on Fratton Road.

This year’s awards have received more than 100 nominations - but there can only be 12 winners.

Nomination certificates.

The ‘Contribution to Creativity in Fratton’ went to Claire Phillips (over 18) and Darcie Kingston (under 18), while Lynn Harris (over 18) and Keira Coles (under 18) were awarded the ‘Contribution to Education in Fratton’ winners.

The awards for ‘Contribution to Sport in Fratton in Fratton’ were presented to Ali Fayazi (over 18) and Christopher Lillie (under 18).

Kay Ackerman (over 18) and Lilyann More (under 18) won the ‘Contribution to Volunteering in Fratton’ category.

The ceremony at St Mary's church.

Paanchi was named ‘Best Café/Take Away in Fratton Road, while Electric Arms took home the title of ‘Best Trader/Business in Fratton Road.’

The ‘Contribution to Community Life in Fratton in extraordinary times’ award was presented to Helen Barter (over 18) and Alice Stoneham (under 18).

Even the physical awards are made in Fratton, by Etch, a Victory Business Centre tenant, and are based on a drawing by a Fratton schoolpupil.

Fr Bob White, chair of Fratton Big Local, and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan presented the Inspiring Fratton Awards to the winners who have contributed to life locally though the arts, education, sport and volunteering.

MP Morgan said: ‘Born and bred in Fratton I’ve always believed the area is a strong and resilient community, but the last 18 months have tested every resident, in every part of this area.

‘When, three years ago, I set up the Inspiring Fratton awards with Fratton Big Local, we never thought our community would be tested in the way it has in recent months.’

This is the third year the awards ceremony has taken place, with last year’s Inspiring Fratton Awards ceremony being a hybrid event that was broadcast online.

Mr Morgan added: ‘After last year’s hybrid award ceremony, I was delighted to be able to hand these awards over to their richly deserving winners, with so many more people there to see it in person this time.

‘These unsung heroes in Fratton who have gone above and beyond this year are truly making a positive and lasting legacy for our community.’

Father Bob added: ‘The last months have reminded us of the importance of community spirit and support for one another.

‘The Festival of Lights recently also reminded us of the importance of making Fratton shine by working together.

‘These awards are an opportunity for us to celebrate that mutual support and community life and say thank you to all those who have been nominated, our local volunteers and to congratulate those who will receive the 12 awards.’

The awards were set up in partnership with Fratton Big Local, a ‘Big Lottery’ funded 10-year project which aims to make lasting improvements to Fratton.

