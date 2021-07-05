MS Borealis will embark on in its maiden voyage from Liverpool today, as part of a tour that will see it visit Portsmouth several times over the summer. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

MS Borealis, with capacity for more than 1,300 passengers, will depart on her maiden voyage from Liverpool this afternoon, before visiting Portsmouth on July 15 and 25, as well as August 3 and September 5.

The cruise ship previously sailed as MS Rotterdam for the Holland America Line before being bought, renamed and refurbished by her current owner.

The 61,000-tonne ship brings a number of new venues and facilities to the cruise liner’s fleet, including a grand two-tier theatre and main restaurant, an all-weather pool with retractable roof, and new venue The Auditorium offering culinary demonstrations and more.

Guests will also have the chance to savour a taste of India onboard the ship’s restaurant Vasco, named after the explorer Vasco Da Gama, who was the first European to reach India by sea.

MS Borealis’ maiden voyage marks a ‘momentous day’ for its owner as it resumes sailings after 16 months, according to Peter Deer, managing director of the cruise company.

He said: ‘Our crew on board have been working incredibly hard to get Borealis ready to sail, and our guests can enjoy many brand new venues including The Crow’s Nest and the Piano Bar, and those familiar Fred. Olsen touches, such as the Morning Light Pub, and our famous ‘doodle’ carpet, designed to be bright and cheerful.

The atrium on Borealis. Picture: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

‘This voyage setting sail today is the beginning of a bright new future for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines with two remarkable new ships among the fleet.

‘Here’s to many, many years of happy sailing ahead.’

Captain Rommel Pineda, who will be at the helm for Borealis’ maiden voyage, added: ‘Being captain on a new ship is a great honour in its own right, but today represents so much more than that.

‘My team on board have put their all into adding our own ‘Fred. Olsen touches’ and to see the pride on their faces as they prepare to welcome our first guests on board is testament to just how much we have all missed being at sea.’

Tickets can be bought at fredolsencruises.com

