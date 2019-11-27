Free ambassador training offered across Hampshire to help people experiencing domestic abuse

AMBASSADORS supporting people experiencing domestic abuse are being trained around the county to make it easier to speak out and get help.

Free training from Stop Domestic Abuse is being offered on how to respond when someone shares their personal experience of domestic abuse, including listening, believing and guiding them towards further support.

Since June, 73 Ask Me ambassadors have been trained across Hampshire as part of the Women’s Aid scheme including nine men and 64 women. By Christmas, project leaders Sacha Clark and Rachel Brooker hope to have 100 people on board.

Sacha said: ‘Our ambition is to break the silence around domestic abuse. It’s such a privilege to do this project.’

Ambassador Charlene Maines received help from domestic abuse charities when she left a marriage, and now speaks out about her experiences to help others gain the confidence to come forward and get support.

She said: ‘I am giving back to charities that helped me when I was at my lowest. It takes a lot of confidence to share their story, wondering if you will be judged or believed.’

The training is open to anyone, is accessible regardless of education, and has attracted people aged 18 to late 60s to take part in learning how to listen and signpost.

Vicky Atkinson, who is an ambassador, said: ‘It was absolutely brilliant and gave me some really good skills to talk about domestic abuse and how it might impact on people.’

Ambassadors have embedded themselves in communities, with staff at Acorn Community Centre in Wecock Farm, Nimrod Community Centre in Gosport and Leigh Park Community Centre taking the course.

This helps to have a hub where people’s footfall is and make sure nobody is afraid to speak out about domestic abuse.

Claire Heather, who works at Nimrod, said: ‘It really changed my life. It’s given me more confidence to challenge what people say and what they accept.’

Ambassadors get together every six weeks to talk about their experiences and celebrate their achievements, as well as receiving top-up training.

Training takes place across Hampshire, including in Gosport, Fareham and Havant, with upcoming courses in Fareham, Alton, Havant and Aldershot.

For more information, email askme@stopdomesticabuse.uk.