Free Comic Con event returns to Portsmouth to raise money for hospital charity

A COMIC Con event that went down a storm last year will be making its return this summer.

Comic Con will be returning to Port Solent for a second year on June 16, in a free event raising money for the Children’s Bubbles Fund at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Captain Jack Sparrow makes a performance' at last summer's Comic Con at Port Solent Picture: Habibur Rahman

The event will see legions of movie fans, comic book enthusiasts and entertainment lovers flock to see movie memorabilia, TV props and stars from the world of entertainment – as well as meeting like-minded people in the surrounding area.

Event organiser Mark Hendley says that people who enjoyed last year’s event will love this one even more.

He said: ‘Last year was absolutely brilliant.

‘We worked very closely with Port Solent and we were just astonished by how many people turned up on the day.

‘The traffic was a bit of a problem for people last year, so this year we have applied for additional parking in the field behind Port Solent as well.’

Something Mark says he is very excited for is the appearance of movie stars at the event.

He said: ‘I’m a huge Star Wars fan at heart – and through contacts I’ve made in the past I’ve been able to get a couple of the Ewoks from Return of the Jedi to come to the event, so I’m really excited about that.

‘It’s something a bit different and I’m chuffed to have them along for the event.’

For this year’s Comic Con, Mark is also focusing on the cosplay scene, saying that there is scope for it to grow in popularity in Portsmouth.

He said: ‘Although cosplaying might not be massively popular at the moment, we want to break down the barriers to that.

‘The priority for our event is that anyone can come along dressed however they want – you could have one person in a £4,500 Iron Man costume and another made of three cardboard boxes, and they’ll both be treated the same way.

‘We just want everyone to have a really fun day out, and with the close ties we have to the Children’s Ward at QA Hospital, we hope that people will be able to support the brilliant work that they do.’