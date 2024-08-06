This summer, secondary school kids in Portsmouth can dive into a range of free activities, from skateboarding and DJ lessons to outdoor cinemas.

Portsmouth City Council is offering these free events and activities for children aged between 11 and 16 during the summer holidays. Sessions are open to anyone living in a PO1-PO6 postcode, with attendees receiving a free meal and bus ticket to and from the stations.

The council is working with the Household Support Fund to ensure the scheme is accessible to all children in the city, regardless of financial status.

On Wednesday, August 28, from 11am to 2pm, Pitt Street Skatepark at 315 Commercial Road is hosting a free skate session. All equipment is provided, but children can bring their own skates.

The event welcomes both beginners and experienced skaters and includes guided skating, a roller disco, a live DJ, and a “design your own skateboard” activity.

For those interested in more adventurous activities, an archery, assault course, laser tag, bouldering, and air rifle shooting day is planned for Saturday, August 24, from 11am to 2pm at the Peter Ashley Activity Centre on Portsdown Hill.

Football enthusiasts can join a football and pizza party on Thursday, August 22, and Tuesday, August 27, from 11am to 2pm at Goals on Tangier Road. The event features five-a-side matches on Portsmouth’s best small-sided football pitches, with free pizza, burgers, and drinks provided during breaks.

Paulsgrove Community Centre will host a free outdoor pop-up cinema, screening “The Super Mario Bros” on Friday, August 16 and “Wonka” on Friday, August 23. Visitors can enjoy a picnic lunch and popcorn and take part in fun outdoor activities after the films.

On Thursday, August 8, from 11am to 2pm, head to The Base at The Guildhall for free DJ mixing sessions, learn to play various instruments, and join art workshops. A free lunch will also be provided.

Booking is required and can be done through the council using the eequ website: https://eequ.org/portsmouthcitycouncilsummersessions.