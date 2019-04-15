Free table tennis in Fareham

Have your say

SHOPPERS can play table tennis for free in Fareham.

People at Fareham Shopping Centre can take a break and play on the pop-up Ping Pong Parlour which was launched on Friday.

Everyone is welcome to drop in to play on one of the three table tennis tables in the parlour – offering an exciting attraction for visitors.

Fareham College and the shopping centre have teamed up with Table Tennis England, the

sport’s National Governing Body, to bring this exciting project to life.

Nigel Duncan, principal of Fareham College, said: ‘Fareham’s Ping Pong Parlour offers a fabulous opportunity for all the family to enjoy playing one of the world’s best-loved games.

‘The idea is to get as many people playing as possible, so everyone is welcome to play.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​