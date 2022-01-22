The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as freezing conditions persist across the south of England.

The Met Office has issued a warning that the east, south east and south west regions of the country will all experience cold weather until Wednesday.

Neil Armstrong, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist, said: ‘With the extent of overnight cloud increasing in many places across the UK, the forecast shows that frost and sub-zero temperatures will become more confined to areas with clearer skies for the next few days, notably sheltered parts of Wales, southern and eastern England, and parts of eastern Scotland.’

PIctured are Evelyn Boom pushing Paul and George Higgs on the sled in Portsmouth during a cold snap

Temperatures are predicted to hit a low of two degrees tomorrow.

The latest advice follows a warning earlier in the week by Public Health England.

Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: ‘Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

‘Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home to at least 18 degrees – particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition. Should they need to go outside, it’s important for them to wear shoes with a good grip.’

