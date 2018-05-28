Friends in appeal for funeral donations for veteran with no family

Have your say

FRIENDS of a veteran facing a paupers’ funeral are fundraising for a good send off.

Ted Burridge was famous for his moustache and selling poppies in Fareham Shopping Centre but the Pompey fan died at Queen Alexandra Hospital earlier this month leaving no family.

Mike Homer has known Ted for 12 years and is taking the reins on ensuring his friend gets the final farewell he deserves.

Mike said: ‘My best memory of Ted is us selling poppies together in the shopping centre and how protective he was over his spot.

‘People knew and loved him and would make sure to buy from him every year.

‘He used to make £6,000 to £10,000 a time which is truly amazing.’

The poppy team has decided that no one else will sell at Ted’s old spot this year.

Mike said: ‘We will have a chair with a black cloth and a wreath on it.

‘He will be greatly missed when it comes to this year’s events in November.’

Ted, who served in the RAF at the Suez Canal in Egypt, was also a member of the National Service Veterans Alliance and every year laid a wreath at the service in Fareham.

He was a cricket umpire for Gosport Borough Cricket Club in its early days and was a lifelong fan of Portsmouth FC and was alleged to have never missed a game at Fratton Park.

He played as a goalkeeper for ASWE, Olympian, Fareham United, Centipedes, Park Lane Old Boys and Achilles Sports and worked for many years at the council.

Mike said: ‘Everyone knew Ted in Fareham and he was a regular visitor to the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club.

‘Every Sunday he would have his Sunday roast.’

Mike wants to raise £3,000 to cover funeral costs.

He said: ‘People have already been so generous with donations, someone gave me a cheque for £400.

‘We will be holding an event in the shopping centre on June 23 to raise money as well.’

Donations can be given to the Duke of Connaught’s Club and Mike also hopes to set up a just giving page.

Ted’s funeral will take place on Friday, June 1 at 11.15am at St Johns Church on Upper St Michael’s Grove, PO14 1DN.

After the service, Ted’s body will be taken to Portchester Cremtorium for committal where the vicar will say a short prayer.

The wake will follow at the Duke of Connaught’s Own Club in Western Road, PO16 0NS.

All are welcome to attend.

To make a donation visit gofundme.com/help-ted-burridge.