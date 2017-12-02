From major recovery to BMX world champion

THE past 12 months have been a rollercoaster ride for Oakley Way.

After he was injured during a BMX stunt in May 2016, doctors told Oakley that he would never ride again.

He then contracted MRSA in hospital, scuppering his chances of getting back in the saddle.

But his determination won through, and in July Oakley finished first in the iBMXff World Championships in Bristol.

The Portsmouth teenager’s incredible comeback story is what won him this year’s Personal Achievement Award.

He said: ‘It feels really good to have won the award.

‘It was great to come down and celebrate with all the other winners.

‘The world championship was absolutely mad — it was the first time that I had even gone to the event so I wasn’t expecting anything out of it.’

Despite now holding the title of world champion, Oakley promises to stay true to his roots.

He said: ‘I’m still down at Southsea Skate Park pretty much every day – the park is like my second home to me.

‘The other youngsters down there do seem to look up to me a bit, which is nice – but they were also a big support when I was getting back on the bike in the first place.’

Oakley has every intention of defending his crown at next year’s iBMXff World Championship – but details of the event are yet to be revealed.

He said: ‘I’d love for it to be somewhere like America or Australia, that would be really awesome.’