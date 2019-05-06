LAUGHTER and joy filled the grounds of a church in Fratton, as thousands of people flocked to a fair that has become a major part of the community.

The annual May Fayre at St Mary’s Church in Fratton was held today, entertaining children and adults alike with a whole host of entertainment acts and attractions.

Surrender Dance Academy performing at the May Fayre. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-7080)

As well as trampolines, children’s entertainers and fairground rides, a variety of stalls caught the eyes of visitors, as did displays from the Morris men, Chinese dancers and more.

The long-standing event has raised around £80,000 for the church since it first started.

For many, the event marks the start of Fratton’s busy summer calendar.

Sam Kidby, 32, went along with his girlfriend Hannah Black, 29, as well as his brother Nathan, who brought along Lily, 11 and Jack, age nine.

Edie-Rose Chambers, two, with her sister Ivy-Florence, four, from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-7109)

Sam said: ‘The May Fayre is just brilliant – there’s lots of food to try and stalls for us all to enjoy.

‘We come down every year and it never fails to entertain us.

‘One of the things they do really well is make sure there’s enough for the kids; it means we can easily spend a whole day here.’

Lou Greentree, from Fratton, was watching her grandson Marshall, four, enjoying himself on one of the many merry-go-rounds.

Morris dancers entertain the crowds. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-8237)

She said: ‘Every year there are so many different things to do.

‘It’s a fair that caters to all ages and I think that’s important; I like looking at the flowers and having a go on the tombola, but then there’s plenty for the children to do as well.

‘It’s just lovely to see so many people here, especially all the voluntary organisations.’

Robert Sandford, 66 from North End added: ‘I’ve been here for more than 30 years now and have come every year.

Alex Hood and Jon MacDonald from Portsmouth enjoy a beer. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-7147)

‘The community really seems to enjoy it and the numbers get better and better.’

Manning the raffle was Giles Evans, who is one of the church’s many volunteers helping to make the event a success every year.

He said: ‘It’s a community event and all sorts of people come.

‘We get about 10,000 people passing through in a single day, it’s amazing.

‘We have enjoyable entertainment and it gets better every year.’

Asia Knight, nine, from Southsea with her candy floss. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-7142)