From work experience at Havant art studios to showcasing designs at London Fashion Week

SHOWING work at London Fashion Week was just a dream for one student on work experience at a Havant art studio.

But that dream is now a reality as Cabrini Roy is set to showcase her designs with Fashion First at London Fashion Week next month.

Fashion design work by Cabrini Roy, the newest resident maker at Making Space in Havant

Cabrini, from Fareham, has been welcomed to Making Space in Havant as its newest resident maker, following two weeks at the craft organisation in 2012, which she chose because of its atmosphere and creative vibe.

The 23-year-old said: ‘The makers really inspired me, I loved the passion they had for their work, how hard-working each maker was, the amount of effort they gave to their work and how each individual tenant had their own talents and stories to tell. I still remember those makers and they inspire me day-by-day.

‘It’s so important to be inspired at a young age because those are the memories that will drive you to keep on going, to keep on chasing that dream. And that’s exactly what Making Space did for me.’

After school, Cabrini studied at Highbury College before enrolling on an art foundation course at University for the Creative Arts, receiving a distinction foundation diploma.

Last year Cabrini graduated from London College of Fashion with an honours degree in BA Fashion Design Technology: Womenswear.

Cabrini said: ‘I hope others are inspired to know that your dreams and goals are worth investing in, that from the passion and talent you have, as long as you pursue it, you’ll find happiness because you are doing what you love! To never give up because you are capable.’

Ami Hyde, programming and outreach coordinator, said: ‘Making Space is a great multi-artist venue and we’re delighted to welcome Cabrini as one of our professional makers.

‘Her story is an inspiration and we’re so pleased her brief time with us a few years ago has led to the success she’s now enjoying. That’s what Making Space is all about – supporting and developing creative individuals.’

Making Space will be open as part of Hampshire Open Studios from 11am to 4pm on August 17, 19 and 20, and many professional makers will be on hand to chat, demonstrate and share their passion.