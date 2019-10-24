Shaun Mendum as the Nutcracker Prince and Caitlin Anderson as Clara at the New Theatre Royal. Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-5261)

Full list of Christmas pantomimes 2019 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Southampton

Pantomime season is almost upon us once again... oh yes it is… (sorry!)  

While there are still two months to go until Christmas, we’ve done a round up of all the pantos in the Portsmouth area – with many starting at the beginning of December.

Shaun Mendum as the Nutcracker Prince and Caitlin Anderson as Clara at the New Theatre Royal. Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-5261)

1. The New Theatre Royal in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, launched their Christmas show The Nutcracker on Monday, September 9. ''Pictured is: Shaun Mendum as the Nutcracker Prince and Caitlin Anderson as Clara.''Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-5261)

Shaun Mendum as the Nutcracker Prince and Caitlin Anderson as Clara at the New Theatre Royal. Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-5261)
Sarah Standing
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Aladdin at New Theatre Royal. Picture: Andrew Searle

2. No Caption ABCDE

Aladdin at New Theatre Royal. Picture: Andrew Searle
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsmouth, has unveiled its pantomime for this Christmas.

3. The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsmouth, launched their pantomime for this year Jack and the Beanstalk on Tuesday, October 1.''Pictured is: (l-r) Tony Howes as Tilly Twerp, Amelia Greco as Jill, Travis Booth-Millard as Jack, Fleur de Wit as the Vegetable Fairy and Rachael Pickard, dance captain.''Picture: Sarah Standing (021019-7937)

The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsmouth, has unveiled its pantomime for this Christmas.
Sarah Standing
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1