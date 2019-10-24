Full list of Christmas pantomimes 2019 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Southampton

While there are still two months to go until Christmas, we’ve done a round up of all the pantos in the Portsmouth area – with many starting at the beginning of December.
1. The New Theatre Royal in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, launched their Christmas show The Nutcracker on Monday, September 9. ''Pictured is: Shaun Mendum as the Nutcracker Prince and Caitlin Anderson as Clara.''Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-5261)
Sarah Standing
JPIMedia Resell
3. The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsmouth, launched their pantomime for this year Jack and the Beanstalk on Tuesday, October 1.''Pictured is: (l-r) Tony Howes as Tilly Twerp, Amelia Greco as Jill, Travis Booth-Millard as Jack, Fleur de Wit as the Vegetable Fairy and Rachael Pickard, dance captain.''Picture: Sarah Standing (021019-7937)
Sarah Standing
JPIMedia Resell
View more