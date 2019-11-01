Full list of Christmas pantomimes 2019 in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Southampton

Have your say

Pantomime season is almost upon us once again... oh yes it is… (sorry!)

While there is still less than two months to go until Christmas, we’ve done a round up of all the pantos in the Portsmouth area – with many starting at the beginning of December.

Shaun Mendum as the Nutcracker Prince and Caitlin Anderson as Clara at the New Theatre Royal. Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-5261)

Here are the pantomimes you can choose from for Christmas 2019 and how you can book tickets:

Aladdin – Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch stars as Abanazar in this year’s production, fresh from appearing in the chart-topping band’s farewell tour.

A star-studded cast list also includes The Voice’s Lucy Kane as Princess Jasmine, Phats and Small singer Ben Ofoedu as The Genie, West End star Dani Acors as The Spirit of The Ring and children’s presenter Mike Goble as Wishee Washee.

Aladdin at New Theatre Royal. Picture: Andrew Searle

The Kings’ popular creative director Jack Edward returns as Widow Twankey.

Dates: From December 11 to January 5

How to book: Tickets from £17. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk or call (023) 9282 8282.

The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsmouth, has unveiled its pantomime for this Christmas.

Jack and the Beanstalk – Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth

The theatre has put together a cast from theatre, television, and short films to portray Jack, Jill, the Dame, and the Vegetable Fairy in this year’s production.

There was a setback in September when the theatre was ransacked, and a safe containing more than £800 was stolen. But the production team have made light of the situation – ‘casting’ the culprits as the evil dragon in this year’s pantomime.

Dates: From December 4 to January 5

How to book: Go to groundlings.co.uk.

The Nutcracker – New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

The Nutcracker will be the Portsmouth venue’s third consecutive in-house Christmas show, and they hope to build on the success of Beauty and The Beast and last year’s Peter Pan.

Samuel Bailey played the title role of last year’s Peter Pan, and he returns this year as Ivanov.

Dates: From December 13 to December 31.

How to book: Tickets range in price from £10 to £29 depending on the performance. For more information go to newtheatreroyal.com.

Beauty and the Beast - Ferneham Hall

Eurovision singer Nicki French stars in this year’s production as the wicked fairy Malevolent, while the Prince is played by Eastenders and Dancing on Ice star Matt Lapinskas.

Nicki first came into the public eye in 1995 with her single Total Eclipse of the Heart, before representing the UK in Eurovision Stockholm in 2001.

Dates: From December 13 to January 5.

How to book: Tickets range from £11 to £21. Go to fernehamhall.co.uk.

Peter Pan – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

The swashbuckling adventures of Peter Pan arrive in Southampton, with musical theatre star Marti Pellow leading the cast as the evil Captain Hook.

Union J singer Jaymi Hensley appears as Peter Pan, with television and stage star Darren Day as Mr Smee.

Dates: From December 14 to January 5

How to book: Tickets from £15. Go to mayflower.org.uk.

Cinderella – Sultan Theatre Group, Gosport

Dates: November 28 to December 1

How to book: Adults £7, concessions £5. Go to sultantheatre.org.uk.