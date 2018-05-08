Full list of every Race For Life event taking place in Hampshire this summer

With the sun shining and the weather hot many of us are looking to get into the great outdoors and get a little active ahead of summer.
One of the best ways to do this is to take part in a Race for Life event.
They are the perfect excuse to get out active in the sunshine with friends and family, a great way to meet new people and an amazing opportunity to make a difference by raising money for Cancer Research UK.
Reporter Robin Dando has had a look some of these events that are happening in Hampshire over the next few months.
___
June 3
June 16
Basingstoke Pretty Muddy Kids 09:45
Basingstoke Pretty Muddy 5k 10:30
June 17
June 30
Southampton Pretty Muddy Kids 09:45
Southampton Pretty Muddy 5k 10:30
July 1
July 7
Portsmouth Pretty Muddy Kids 09:45
Portsmouth Pretty Muddy 5k 10:30
July 8
___
Can’t find a Race for Life near you? Then please check their website: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event