Full list of parcel postboxes locations across Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville and Havant

PEOPLE can now post parcels from seven new Royal Mail boxes in the area.

The parcel postboxes are among 39 being unveiled by the firm. It means people can post parcels in the way letters can be across Britain.

Boxes in the Portsmouth area in Landport Meters, Quartermaine Road, and Walton Road. Two in Fareham are in Barnes Wallis Way and Parkway Meters.

There are also one in New Lane, Havant, and at Waterlooville delivery office in Waterberry Drive.

The postboxes include a wider aperture and secure design.

Small businesses and marketplace sellers can post prepaid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way they currently post a letter. Customers will also be able to post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: ‘The introduction of parcel postboxes in the south coast area means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

‘The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.’