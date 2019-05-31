Fun day with live bands, unicorn rides and face painting will help raise cash Baffins Milton Rovers FC

LIVE bands, unicorn rides and face painting will be among the festivities families can enjoy this weekend.

The Baffins Band Day will feature The Izettas, The Fab Beatles, Skamageddon and more all in a bid to raise money for Baffins Milton Rovers FC.

Baffins Band Day held at the PMC Stadium on June 2nd 2018

Organiser Tony Male said: ‘This is the second year we have hosted the event and last year we had hundreds of people and raised nearly £6,000.

‘This year we are expecting more people and it is going to be a really great day.’

The event is at PMC stadium from 12pm until 9pm tomorrow (June 1) and tickets are £15 on the doors. Under 16s go free. Alcohol can’t be brought on to the site.