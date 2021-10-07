The Hayling Skatepark Project, which is working to bring a new concrete skatepark to the area, has been awarded £75,000 towards the cost of the project by a trust.

Havant Borough Council’s Sport and Leisure Team, in partnership with the Hayling Skatepark Project Group, secured the £75,000 from the Veolia Environmental Trust, as well as £55,000 of Developers' Contributions.

With the Hayling Skatepark Project having already raised tens of thousands of pounds, the group is powering towards its £200,000 goal.

Pictured is: Darren Drinkwater and Matt Pilkington Picture: Keith Woodland (010521-57)

Project coordinators say that a new, welcoming and sustainable skatepark will improve sport and physical activity opportunities for residents of the borough.

Veolia Environmental Trust awards grants towards projects that make ‘improvements to community facilities and the natural environment’.

Cllr Gwen Robinson, cabinet lead for housing, communities and CIL, said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded the maximum amount possible under the scheme.

Pictured is: Skateboarders and supporters of the Skateboard Park. Picture: Keith Woodland (010521-5)

‘This is really exciting news and brings the skatepark another step closer to reality.’

Havant Borough Council recently announced it will engage with the public over ambitious plans for the whole of Hayling Seafront.

This will be launched in the autumn and will give residents and businesses the chance to have their say on the island’s future.

Matt Pilkington, chairman of Hayling Skatepark Project, said: ‘We entered our bid not expecting to get anything as it’s super competitive, so we were amazed when we found out we had been awarded the maximum amount possible under the scheme.

‘We are immensely grateful to The Veolia Environmental Trust for such a generous show of support.’

Contact the group at [email protected]

