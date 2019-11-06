Fundraising page set up for Hampshire man who had foot bitten off by shark in Australia

A fundraising page has been set up for a Hampshire tourist who lost his foot after being attacked by a shark in Australia.

Alistair Raddon, 28, from Southampton, was seriously injured during the incident while swimming off Queensland's Whitsunday Islands last month.

In this photo provided by Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) Rescue, a helicopter and ambulances used in the rescue of two tourists attacked by a shark are parked on a sporting ground, near Airlie Beach, Australia. Picture: (RACQ via AP)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the ongoing medical care for the former Brookfield Community School student as well as fellow British tourist Danny Maggs, 22, from Plymouth, who suffered leg wounds in the incident.

It is hoped that 250,000 Australian dollars (£132,000) can be raised for the pair and as of this morning a total of 6,398A$ has been donated.

ABC News in Australia reports that Mr Raddon and Mr Maggs have issued a statement saying they were ‘grateful’ for all the messages of support they had recieved following the incident.

They said: ‘Everyone dealt with our situation well and remained calm and we are very grateful for your help.

‘Thanks also to friends and family back home for your messages of love and support. We are very grateful to everyone supporting us wherever you are.’

The appeal, set up by Gail B, of Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia, states: ‘On the 29th of October 2019, the lives of two English backpackers, Alistair Raddon and Danny Maggs, were changed forever.

READ MORE: British tourist's foot bitten off by shark while snorkling in Australia

‘What was meant to be a peaceful day sailing into the Whitsunday's, became a day neither would forget. As a result of a horrific shark attack, Danny and Alistair were inflicted with life altering wounds and their worlds have been turned upside down.

‘While snorkelling in a bay with a group of 20 others, the two were accosted by a large shark. The attack left Danny with severe lacerations and nerve damage to his lower right leg, and Ali's right foot was taken, with the potential need for further amputation.’

She continues: ‘The immediate injuries were cared for and covered by Medicare, but the following critical procedures required in the near future, unfortunately will not funded by state or international travel insurance.

READ MORE: Facebook community set up by Gosport mum set to host charity coffee mornings in Gosport and Portsmouth

‘We have set up this GoFundMe page to hopefully assist with the financial burden of multiple surgeries, physical and psychological therapy, prosthetics, recovery, and missed days from work.

‘We are reaching out to ask for help with donations in any way you can, no matter how big or small.

‘We require assistance to alleviate physical pain and trauma of the incident and to do our best to ensure that both do not suffer further. All of your donations and kind words mean a lot.’

You can donate to the GoFundMe page by clicking this link here.